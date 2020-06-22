**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing! Updated kitchen! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Atrium door in dining area leads to your deck and back yard. The covered front porch adds convenience and more! Large open unfinished lower level offering plenty of room for storage or crafting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE have any available units?
3 MAHOGANY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in North East, MD?
What amenities does 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE have?
Some of 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3 MAHOGANY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.