All apartments in North East
Find more places like 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North East, MD
/
3 MAHOGANY DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

3 MAHOGANY DRIVE

3 Mahogany Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3 Mahogany Drive, North East, MD 21901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing! Updated kitchen! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Atrium door in dining area leads to your deck and back yard. The covered front porch adds convenience and more! Large open unfinished lower level offering plenty of room for storage or crafting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE have any available units?
3 MAHOGANY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North East, MD.
How much is rent in North East, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North East Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE have?
Some of 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3 MAHOGANY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North East.
Does 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 MAHOGANY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln
North East, MD 21901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDLancaster, PADundalk, MDNewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDKing of Prussia, PA
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDDover, DEEdgewood, MDThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMorton, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PA
Perryman, MDSmyrna, DEDrexel Hill, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PAChester, MDKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEStewartstown, PALake Shore, MDBel Air North, MDBel Air, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareWesley College
Towson University