North Bethesda, MD
9932 FLEMING AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9932 FLEMING AVENUE

9932 Fleming Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9932 Fleming Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9932 FLEMING AVENUE have any available units?
9932 FLEMING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 9932 FLEMING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9932 FLEMING AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9932 FLEMING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9932 FLEMING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 9932 FLEMING AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9932 FLEMING AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9932 FLEMING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9932 FLEMING AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9932 FLEMING AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9932 FLEMING AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9932 FLEMING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9932 FLEMING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9932 FLEMING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9932 FLEMING AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9932 FLEMING AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9932 FLEMING AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
