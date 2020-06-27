Rent Calculator
9924 DICKENS AVE
9924 Dickens Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9924 Dickens Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful neighborhood! Renovated. Close to Wildwood Shopping center, Grosvenor Metro, Fleming Park & Montgomery Mall. Bike trail to NIH. Easy access to I270/495. Long term lease ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9924 DICKENS AVE have any available units?
9924 DICKENS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bethesda, MD
.
Is 9924 DICKENS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9924 DICKENS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9924 DICKENS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9924 DICKENS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bethesda
.
Does 9924 DICKENS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9924 DICKENS AVE offers parking.
Does 9924 DICKENS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9924 DICKENS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9924 DICKENS AVE have a pool?
No, 9924 DICKENS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9924 DICKENS AVE have accessible units?
No, 9924 DICKENS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9924 DICKENS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9924 DICKENS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9924 DICKENS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9924 DICKENS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
