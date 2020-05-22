All apartments in North Bethesda
9720 CORKRAN LN
9720 CORKRAN LN

9720 Corkran Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9720 Corkran Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
PERFECT 10 ...... Remodeled & Gorgeous Single Family Home with Garage... Come & see...Not a usual rental property * 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths * Formal living room & dining room. Kitchen with nice cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances & Breakfast area. Family Room with fireplace leading to a large patio & Fenced yard. Lower level with Rec. Room & wet bar. Beautifull floors. New Upgrade Gas Cooking & Upgrad Washer & Dryer. Desinger 2 color tone paint throughout. All applicants with good credit are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 CORKRAN LN have any available units?
9720 CORKRAN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9720 CORKRAN LN have?
Some of 9720 CORKRAN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 CORKRAN LN currently offering any rent specials?
9720 CORKRAN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 CORKRAN LN pet-friendly?
No, 9720 CORKRAN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 9720 CORKRAN LN offer parking?
Yes, 9720 CORKRAN LN offers parking.
Does 9720 CORKRAN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9720 CORKRAN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 CORKRAN LN have a pool?
No, 9720 CORKRAN LN does not have a pool.
Does 9720 CORKRAN LN have accessible units?
No, 9720 CORKRAN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 CORKRAN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 CORKRAN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9720 CORKRAN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9720 CORKRAN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
