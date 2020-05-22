9720 CORKRAN LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PERFECT 10 ...... Remodeled & Gorgeous Single Family Home with Garage... Come & see...Not a usual rental property * 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths * Formal living room & dining room. Kitchen with nice cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances & Breakfast area. Family Room with fireplace leading to a large patio & Fenced yard. Lower level with Rec. Room & wet bar. Beautifull floors. New Upgrade Gas Cooking & Upgrad Washer & Dryer. Desinger 2 color tone paint throughout. All applicants with good credit are welcomed.