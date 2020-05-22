All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 930 Rose Ave #1506.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
930 Rose Ave #1506
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

930 Rose Ave #1506

930 Rose Ave · (240) 375-1763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

930 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 930 Rose Ave #1506 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
930 Rose Ave #1506 Available 08/01/20 Brrand New 1BR 1BA Luxury Condo in Pike & Rose! - Luxury living above the New Hilton Canopy Hotel! 1 BD, 1 BA with balcony, S & S Appliances, washer/dryer in unit. Full service building in North Bethesda! Brand new designer finishes. Amenities include Bellman, 24 Hour Concierge, State of the Art Fitness Center on Rooftop, Community Ballroom w/ Catering Kitchen, Grilling Stations, Outdoor Seating Area & Pet Garden. Shops/Restaurants, 2 BLK METRO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4190724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Rose Ave #1506 have any available units?
930 Rose Ave #1506 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 930 Rose Ave #1506 have?
Some of 930 Rose Ave #1506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Rose Ave #1506 currently offering any rent specials?
930 Rose Ave #1506 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Rose Ave #1506 pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Rose Ave #1506 is pet friendly.
Does 930 Rose Ave #1506 offer parking?
No, 930 Rose Ave #1506 does not offer parking.
Does 930 Rose Ave #1506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Rose Ave #1506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Rose Ave #1506 have a pool?
Yes, 930 Rose Ave #1506 has a pool.
Does 930 Rose Ave #1506 have accessible units?
No, 930 Rose Ave #1506 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Rose Ave #1506 have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Rose Ave #1506 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Rose Ave #1506 have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Rose Ave #1506 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 930 Rose Ave #1506?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity