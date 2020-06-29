All apartments in North Bethesda
7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68

7 Grove Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Grove Ridge Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely town home in North Bethesda conveniently located to shopping, metro, and I-495. Spacious with 3 level, new carpets throughout, and fresh paint. Come take a look you'll love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 have any available units?
7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 currently offering any rent specials?
7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 pet-friendly?
No, 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 offer parking?
Yes, 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 offers parking.
Does 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 have a pool?
No, 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 does not have a pool.
Does 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 have accessible units?
No, 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 GROVE RIDGE CT #68 does not have units with air conditioning.

