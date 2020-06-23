Bright & Spacious Contemporary in the Ashburton neighborhood of Bethesda. Newly remolded bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors. Nice deck overlooking a large 1/4 acre private fenced backyard. Available first week on May.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE have any available units?
6219 LONE OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6219 LONE OAK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.