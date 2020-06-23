All apartments in North Bethesda
North Bethesda, MD
6219 LONE OAK DRIVE
6219 LONE OAK DRIVE

6219 Lone Oak Drive · No Longer Available
North Bethesda
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6219 Lone Oak Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bright & Spacious Contemporary in the Ashburton neighborhood of Bethesda. Newly remolded bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors. Nice deck overlooking a large 1/4 acre private fenced backyard. Available first week on May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE have any available units?
6219 LONE OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6219 LONE OAK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6219 LONE OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
