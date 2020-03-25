Rent Calculator
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
5917 BARBADOS PLACE
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5917 BARBADOS PLACE
5917 Barbados Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
5917 Barbados Place, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5917 BARBADOS PLACE have any available units?
5917 BARBADOS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bethesda, MD
.
Is 5917 BARBADOS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5917 BARBADOS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 BARBADOS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5917 BARBADOS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bethesda
.
Does 5917 BARBADOS PLACE offer parking?
No, 5917 BARBADOS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5917 BARBADOS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 BARBADOS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 BARBADOS PLACE have a pool?
No, 5917 BARBADOS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5917 BARBADOS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5917 BARBADOS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 BARBADOS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 BARBADOS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5917 BARBADOS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5917 BARBADOS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
