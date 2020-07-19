Rent Calculator
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
5514 THORNBUSH CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5514 THORNBUSH CT
5514 Thornbush Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5514 Thornbush Court, North Bethesda, MD 20814
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available from January 8th, 2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5514 THORNBUSH CT have any available units?
5514 THORNBUSH CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bethesda, MD
.
What amenities does 5514 THORNBUSH CT have?
Some of 5514 THORNBUSH CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5514 THORNBUSH CT currently offering any rent specials?
5514 THORNBUSH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 THORNBUSH CT pet-friendly?
No, 5514 THORNBUSH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bethesda
.
Does 5514 THORNBUSH CT offer parking?
No, 5514 THORNBUSH CT does not offer parking.
Does 5514 THORNBUSH CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5514 THORNBUSH CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 THORNBUSH CT have a pool?
No, 5514 THORNBUSH CT does not have a pool.
Does 5514 THORNBUSH CT have accessible units?
No, 5514 THORNBUSH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 THORNBUSH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 THORNBUSH CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 THORNBUSH CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 THORNBUSH CT does not have units with air conditioning.
