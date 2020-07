Amenities

Wonderful home on a beautiful large lot with a wood burning Fireplace.Three bedrooms on the first level all hardwood floors and two more in the lower level with walk out basement.Walking distance to Grosvenor metro (redline) and White Flint mall. Less than 10 minutes from Montgomery Mall. Minutes from Synagogues, Churches and The Strathmore. Vacant and available.