Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11
12213 Braxfield Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
12213 Braxfield Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
I bedroom condo in the sought out Bethesda Park.Close to transport and shopping. New paint and carpets. Apply online at www.longandfoster.comVoucher applicants welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 have any available units?
12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bethesda, MD
.
Is 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 currently offering any rent specials?
12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 pet-friendly?
No, 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bethesda
.
Does 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 offer parking?
No, 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 does not offer parking.
Does 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 have a pool?
No, 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 does not have a pool.
Does 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 have accessible units?
No, 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12213 BRAXFIELD CT #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Similar Pages
North Bethesda 1 Bedrooms
North Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with Parking
North Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
Ellicott City, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College