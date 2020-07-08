Rent Calculator
North Bethesda, MD
12203 BRAXFIELD COURT
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12203 BRAXFIELD COURT
12203 Braxfield Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
12203 Braxfield Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Amenities
patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous updated apartment with patio and sliding gass doors to common area lawn.Spacious with hardwood flooors. All utilities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT have any available units?
12203 BRAXFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bethesda, MD
.
Is 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12203 BRAXFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bethesda
.
Does 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12203 BRAXFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
