All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 12201 HUNTERS LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
12201 HUNTERS LN
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12201 HUNTERS LN
12201 Hunters Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
12201 Hunters Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Great home for rent near White Flint Metro/Beltway location. Open kitchen with Bosh appliances, 2 newer bathrooms, family room with gas fireplace. Great condition!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12201 HUNTERS LN have any available units?
12201 HUNTERS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bethesda, MD
.
Is 12201 HUNTERS LN currently offering any rent specials?
12201 HUNTERS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 HUNTERS LN pet-friendly?
No, 12201 HUNTERS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bethesda
.
Does 12201 HUNTERS LN offer parking?
Yes, 12201 HUNTERS LN offers parking.
Does 12201 HUNTERS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12201 HUNTERS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 HUNTERS LN have a pool?
No, 12201 HUNTERS LN does not have a pool.
Does 12201 HUNTERS LN have accessible units?
No, 12201 HUNTERS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 HUNTERS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12201 HUNTERS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12201 HUNTERS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12201 HUNTERS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
