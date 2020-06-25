11550 Old Georgetown Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool yoga

Have a great time exploring Bethesda from this centrally located complex. Walk to the White Flint Metro station, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, and MOMs Organic Market for groceries, the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center, and your pick of eateries on Rockville Pike.Community amenities include arooftop pool and gardens, a business center, 24/7 fitness center access, a yoga & pilates studio, 24-hr concierge, e-vehicle charging stations, and lovely lounges and terraces throughout the property.