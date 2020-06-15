11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE

Amenities
Pristine condition Single Family home near North Bethesda, Walk to White Flint Metro New Hardwoods on 1st Floor, Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & silestone counters, Fresh painting, Sunny home, Walk out Finished basement, bonus room/ storage rm in bsmt, extra storage rm, lots of closets, deck, lush yard, lead paint free home, Updates everywhere: newer windows, extra insulation, gas heating, 2 car driveway, new lighting. Easy biking or driving down Beech dr to Walter Reed / NIST, 2 year Minimum Lease, NO pets, Room for nice sunny Garden