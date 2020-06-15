All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:43 PM

11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE

11501 Monongahela Drive · (301) 740-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11501 Monongahela Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Pristine condition Single Family home near North Bethesda, Walk to White Flint Metro New Hardwoods on 1st Floor, Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & silestone counters, Fresh painting, Sunny home, Walk out Finished basement, bonus room/ storage rm in bsmt, extra storage rm, lots of closets, deck, lush yard, lead paint free home, Updates everywhere: newer windows, extra insulation, gas heating, 2 car driveway, new lighting. Easy biking or driving down Beech dr to Walter Reed / NIST, 2 year Minimum Lease, NO pets, Room for nice sunny Garden

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE have any available units?
11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE have?
Some of 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
