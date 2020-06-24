Amenities

11415 Commonwealth Dr., #301 Available 05/01/19 B I G Condo w/ New Kitchen, Balcony & Walk to Pike & Rose and White Flint Metro! - Welcome home to your sprawling 2 bedroom condo located less than 1/2 mile to the White Flint Metro! You're 1 block to Whole Foods, Quincy's, Seasons 52, Starbucks and North Bethesda's latest and greatest attraction, Pike and Rose. Walk to the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center, two gyms and pretty much anything else you'll ever need.



Step inside to see your amazingly renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors leading into your spacious dining room. The comfortable living room is perfect for hosting friends and family because of its expansiveness. The master suite features its own walk in closet with custom built shelving. Think: the closet from the Sex and the City movie. Once you leave the closet you'll also have your own full bathroom. The second bedroom is an above average size and would use another full bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great place today!



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Sorry, no pets

Resident responsible for electric

Water included in rent



No Pets Allowed



