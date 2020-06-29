All apartments in North Bethesda
10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140

10823 Hampton Mill Terrace · No Longer Available
North Bethesda
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

10823 Hampton Mill Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Luxury 1BR 1BA main level condo in Gables of Tuckerman - Renovated one level 1 BR 1BA first floor condo w/ patio. Beautiful hardwood floors, carpet, hvac, updated white kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, remodeled bath with granite counter top and custom tile shower. Open floor plan. Great condo complex with pool, tennis, gym and open spaces. Fabulous location...Short distance to the Grosvenor market, Metro, Whole Foods & Pike & Rose. Convenient to I-495, I-270.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4190996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 have any available units?
10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 have?
Some of 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 currently offering any rent specials?
10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 is pet friendly.
Does 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 offer parking?
No, 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 does not offer parking.
Does 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 have a pool?
Yes, 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 has a pool.
Does 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 have accessible units?
No, 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 does not have accessible units.
Does 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140 has units with air conditioning.

