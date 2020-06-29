10823 Hampton Mill Terrace #140

Amenities

Luxury 1BR 1BA main level condo in Gables of Tuckerman - Renovated one level 1 BR 1BA first floor condo w/ patio. Beautiful hardwood floors, carpet, hvac, updated white kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, remodeled bath with granite counter top and custom tile shower. Open floor plan. Great condo complex with pool, tennis, gym and open spaces. Fabulous location...Short distance to the Grosvenor market, Metro, Whole Foods & Pike & Rose. Convenient to I-495, I-270.



No Cats Allowed



