Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:11 PM

10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159

10816 Antigua Ter · No Longer Available
Location

10816 Antigua Ter, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 2BR/2FB condo only minutes to HIH, Walter Reed hospital and Pike & Rose. Go and show, call Brad with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 have any available units?
10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 have?
Some of 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 currently offering any rent specials?
10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 pet-friendly?
No, 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 offer parking?
Yes, 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 offers parking.
Does 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 have a pool?
No, 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 does not have a pool.
Does 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 have accessible units?
No, 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 does not have accessible units.
Does 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10816-UNIT #103 ANTIGUA TER #159 does not have units with air conditioning.

