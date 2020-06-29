All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201

10648 Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10648 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Top floor unit with loads of light, large living room and dining room, large balcony, updated gourmet kitchen, all utilities included, close to Grosvenor/ Stratmore Hall metro and public transportation,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 have any available units?
10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 have?
Some of 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 currently offering any rent specials?
10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 pet-friendly?
No, 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 offer parking?
Yes, 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 offers parking.
Does 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 have a pool?
No, 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 does not have a pool.
Does 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 have accessible units?
No, 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10648 MONTROSE AVE #M-201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College