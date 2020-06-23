Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10509 MONTROSE AVENUE
10509 Montrose Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
10509 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814
Amenities
dishwasher
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Utilities included in the rent & no move in fee. Sun filled living area & in bedroom also.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE have any available units?
10509 MONTROSE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bethesda, MD
.
What amenities does 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE have?
Some of 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10509 MONTROSE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bethesda
.
Does 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10509 MONTROSE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
