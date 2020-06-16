All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:22 AM

10500 MONTROSE AVENUE

10500 Montrose Avenue · (301) 463-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10500 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit M4 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
ALL NEW WINDOWS WILL BE ADDED AT THE END OF JUNE! All Utilities included in this lovely 1 BR condo with new kitchen, HVAC, Windows, fresh paint and move-in ready. Situated between Rock Creek Park and walkable to Grosvenor Metro, The Mansion at Strathmore and more. Best Value in Bethesda! Pools, Tennis Courts, Clubhouses, Ballfield, Playground on site.Live in this Three-time NATIONAL award-winning community and one of the premier condominium communities in the Washington area, Parkside strives to maintain a strong community spirit that will continue and flourish in the years ahead. Online Application here: https://bit.ly/10500montroseM4lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE have any available units?
10500 MONTROSE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE have?
Some of 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10500 MONTROSE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10500 MONTROSE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
