10500 MONTROSE AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

ALL NEW WINDOWS WILL BE ADDED AT THE END OF JUNE! All Utilities included in this lovely 1 BR condo with new kitchen, HVAC, Windows, fresh paint and move-in ready. Situated between Rock Creek Park and walkable to Grosvenor Metro, The Mansion at Strathmore and more. Best Value in Bethesda! Pools, Tennis Courts, Clubhouses, Ballfield, Playground on site.Live in this Three-time NATIONAL award-winning community and one of the premier condominium communities in the Washington area, Parkside strives to maintain a strong community spirit that will continue and flourish in the years ahead. Online Application here: https://bit.ly/10500montroseM4lease