Pristine 3 Bedroom/3.5 Baths End-Unit townhome. Long-term rental in Grosvenor Park Community. Near Metro, Strathmore, Large eat-in kitchen, living & dining room, deck, fireplace, family room, Minutes to Pike & Rose,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE have any available units?
10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.