All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE

10441 Englishman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10441 Englishman Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Pristine 3 Bedroom/3.5 Baths End-Unit townhome. Long-term rental in Grosvenor Park Community. Near Metro, Strathmore, Large eat-in kitchen, living & dining room, deck, fireplace, family room, Minutes to Pike & Rose,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE have any available units?
10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10441 ENGLISHMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College