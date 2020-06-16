GREAT 2 BEDROOM VALUE IN BETHESDA! SECOND FLOOR. LITERALLY STEPS TO GROSVENOR METRO STATION ON THE RED LINE. RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES (HEAT,ELEC,,AC,W&S), PARKING, AMENITIES (POOLS,TENNIS, CLUBHOUSES,PLAY GROUND, BALL FIELD).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE have any available units?
10405 MONTROSE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE have?
Some of 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10405 MONTROSE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.