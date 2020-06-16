All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

10405 MONTROSE AVENUE

10405 Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10405 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
GREAT 2 BEDROOM VALUE IN BETHESDA! SECOND FLOOR. LITERALLY STEPS TO GROSVENOR METRO STATION ON THE RED LINE. RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES (HEAT,ELEC,,AC,W&S), PARKING, AMENITIES (POOLS,TENNIS, CLUBHOUSES,PLAY GROUND, BALL FIELD).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE have any available units?
10405 MONTROSE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE have?
Some of 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10405 MONTROSE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10405 MONTROSE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
