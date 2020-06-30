Rent Calculator
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10007 BELHAVEN ROAD
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM
10007 BELHAVEN ROAD
10007 Belhaven Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
10007 Belhaven Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large rambler with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in great location! Easy access to 270, 495, 355, Montgomery mall, NIH, Bethesda downtown, gorceries and restaurants and shops! Great value!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD have any available units?
10007 BELHAVEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bethesda, MD
.
Is 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10007 BELHAVEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bethesda
.
Does 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD offer parking?
No, 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10007 BELHAVEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
