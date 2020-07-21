10003 Dickens Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room tennis court

Location -Location-Location! 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single-family home for rent! Walking distance to Shopping Center (Balducci Groceries, Fine Dining, Beauty Salons, Strathmore Theater. Governor Metro Station, Beltway 495 and 270 are close by. Public Transportation 1 block. Great Schools. 1 1/2 block to public park-Tennis courts, etc Bike Path to YMCA -NIH -Downtown Bethesda. Tenants pay all utilities

Property Highlights:

- 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms

- W/D in home

- Fully finished basement with kitchenette

- Off-street parking

- Fenced in backyard

Available now!



