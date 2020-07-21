All apartments in North Bethesda
10003 Dickens Ave
10003 Dickens Ave

10003 Dickens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10003 Dickens Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
tennis court
Location -Location-Location! 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single-family home for rent! Walking distance to Shopping Center (Balducci Groceries, Fine Dining, Beauty Salons, Strathmore Theater. Governor Metro Station, Beltway 495 and 270 are close by. Public Transportation 1 block. Great Schools. 1 1/2 block to public park-Tennis courts, etc Bike Path to YMCA -NIH -Downtown Bethesda. Tenants pay all utilities
Property Highlights:
- 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
- W/D in home
- Fully finished basement with kitchenette
- Off-street parking
- Fenced in backyard
Available now!

(RLNE5308149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

