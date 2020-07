Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel extra storage oven Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car charging conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit online portal shuffle board yoga

Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard. Bainbridge Lake Linganore: A place to gather. A place to unwind. A place unlike any other.