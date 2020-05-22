8902 MADISON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Well maintained home in desired neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout and lots of natural light. Kitchen with granite countertop and updated appliances. Fully finished basement perfect for entertaining and those relaxing moments. Nice backyard with wood deck makes this a awesome place to call home.