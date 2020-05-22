All apartments in New Carrollton
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:09 AM

7525 Riverdale Road

7525 Riverdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

7525 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
All newly renovated - new hardwood floor, bathroom, tiles in the kitchen, brand new kitchen cabinets. On bus route, new Carrollton train station, walking distance to shopping restaurants and library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Riverdale Road have any available units?
7525 Riverdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
What amenities does 7525 Riverdale Road have?
Some of 7525 Riverdale Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 Riverdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Riverdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Riverdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 7525 Riverdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Carrollton.
Does 7525 Riverdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 7525 Riverdale Road offers parking.
Does 7525 Riverdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Riverdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Riverdale Road have a pool?
No, 7525 Riverdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 7525 Riverdale Road have accessible units?
No, 7525 Riverdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Riverdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 Riverdale Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 Riverdale Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7525 Riverdale Road has units with air conditioning.

