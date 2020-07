Amenities

hardwood floors parking range

LIKE NEW STUDIO FLAT ON TOP LEVEL OF GARDEN STYLE CONDOMINIUM BUILDING. WOOD FLOORS, GAS STOVE, AVAILABLE NOW, WAHER AND DRYER IN BUILDING, LOADS OF PARKING SPACE, TENANT PAYS FOR ELECTRIC AND COOKING GAS.WE DO CREDIT CHECKS. $875.00 FIRST MONTHS RENT AND $875.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED TO MOVE IN.