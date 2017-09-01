All apartments in New Carrollton
7519 RIVERDALE ROAD
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:47 AM

7519 RIVERDALE ROAD

7519 Riverdale Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7519 Riverdale Rd, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Efficiency apartment. Kitchen, full bath. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD have any available units?
7519 RIVERDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
Is 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7519 RIVERDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Carrollton.
Does 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7519 RIVERDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

