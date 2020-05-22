All apartments in New Carrollton
Find more places like 5462 85TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Carrollton, MD
/
5462 85TH AVENUE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:13 PM

5462 85TH AVENUE

5462 85th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Carrollton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5462 85th Avenue, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move-in ready two bedroom apartment in Carrollan Condo apartments. 9 minutes Walking distance to bus and to New Carrolton Metro. 2 mintues to Rte 495 and Rte 50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5462 85TH AVENUE have any available units?
5462 85TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
Is 5462 85TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5462 85TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5462 85TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5462 85TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Carrollton.
Does 5462 85TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5462 85TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5462 85TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5462 85TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5462 85TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5462 85TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5462 85TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5462 85TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5462 85TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5462 85TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5462 85TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5462 85TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave
New Carrollton, MD 20784

Similar Pages

New Carrollton 1 BedroomsNew Carrollton 2 Bedrooms
New Carrollton Apartments with BalconyNew Carrollton Apartments with Parking
New Carrollton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University