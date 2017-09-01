All apartments in New Carrollton
Find more places like 5414 85th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Carrollton, MD
/
5414 85th Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:33 PM

5414 85th Avenue

5414 85th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Carrollton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5414 85th Avenue, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 1184; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $1550.00; IMRID18744

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 85th Avenue have any available units?
5414 85th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
What amenities does 5414 85th Avenue have?
Some of 5414 85th Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 85th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5414 85th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 85th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5414 85th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Carrollton.
Does 5414 85th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5414 85th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5414 85th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 85th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 85th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5414 85th Avenue has a pool.
Does 5414 85th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5414 85th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 85th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5414 85th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 85th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 85th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr
New Carrollton, MD 20784

Similar Pages

New Carrollton 1 BedroomsNew Carrollton 2 Bedrooms
New Carrollton Apartments with BalconyNew Carrollton Apartments with Parking
New Carrollton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University