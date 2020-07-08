Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in National Harbor
Find more places like 857 REGENTS SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
National Harbor, MD
/
857 REGENTS SQUARE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
857 REGENTS SQUARE
857 Regents Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National Harbor
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
857 Regents Square, National Harbor, MD 20744
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 857 REGENTS SQUARE have any available units?
857 REGENTS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
National Harbor, MD
.
What amenities does 857 REGENTS SQUARE have?
Some of 857 REGENTS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 857 REGENTS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
857 REGENTS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 REGENTS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 857 REGENTS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in National Harbor
.
Does 857 REGENTS SQUARE offer parking?
No, 857 REGENTS SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 857 REGENTS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 857 REGENTS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 REGENTS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 857 REGENTS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 857 REGENTS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 857 REGENTS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 857 REGENTS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 REGENTS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 857 REGENTS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 857 REGENTS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way
National Harbor, MD 20745
Similar Pages
National Harbor 1 Bedrooms
National Harbor 2 Bedrooms
National Harbor Apartments with Balcony
National Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
National Harbor Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Brentwood, MD
Glenarden, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Hayfield, VA
Rose Hill, VA
Burke, VA
Mantua, VA
Coral Hills, MD
Indian Head, MD
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
Newington Forest, VA
West Springfield, VA
Mitchellville, MD
Kings Park West, VA
Lake Barcroft, VA
Great Falls, VA
Mount Vernon, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America