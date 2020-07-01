582 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD 20745
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 Bedroom Unit. Freshly painted, Hardwood floors replaced, Kitchen appliances upgraded. This unit is located in the Upper Level, with relaxing views from the Balcony. Ample Living and Dining areas with plenty of natural light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 582 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
582 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 582 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 582 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
582 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.