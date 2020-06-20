All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

Location

572 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
microwave
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Beautiful top floor unit. All utilities included in rent. Balcony backs to trees serene atmosphere. Close to National Harbor/MGM Grand Casino. 5 minutes to beltway, shopping, and on bus route! 57K income is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

