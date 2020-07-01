All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:16 PM

545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1

545 Wilson Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

545 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**All utilities included in rent*** Move-in ready! Minutes from MGM and major travel routes. Two great sized bedrooms, large living space with over-sized windows and sliding glass door to balcony. Great closet space and tons of natural light!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 have any available units?
545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 have?
Some of 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 pet-friendly?
No, 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 offer parking?
Yes, 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 offers parking.
Does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 have a pool?
No, 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 does not have a pool.
Does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 have accessible units?
No, 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 does not have units with air conditioning.

