545 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD 20745
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**All utilities included in rent*** Move-in ready! Minutes from MGM and major travel routes. Two great sized bedrooms, large living space with over-sized windows and sliding glass door to balcony. Great closet space and tons of natural light!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 have any available units?
545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 have?
Some of 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
545 WILSON BRIDGE DR #B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.