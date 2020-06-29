336 BROCKTON ROAD

FRESHLY PAINTED detached single family home in Oxon Hill. LARGE basement with storage area. Laundry included. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances! Den can be another bedroom! 2 fireplaces! See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
