Home
/
National Harbor, MD
/
336 BROCKTON ROAD
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

336 BROCKTON ROAD

336 Brockton Road · No Longer Available
Location

336 Brockton Road, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FRESHLY PAINTED detached single family home in Oxon Hill. LARGE basement with storage area. Laundry included. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances! Den can be another bedroom! 2 fireplaces! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 BROCKTON ROAD have any available units?
336 BROCKTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 336 BROCKTON ROAD have?
Some of 336 BROCKTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 BROCKTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
336 BROCKTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 BROCKTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 336 BROCKTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 336 BROCKTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 336 BROCKTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 336 BROCKTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 BROCKTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 BROCKTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 336 BROCKTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 336 BROCKTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 336 BROCKTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 336 BROCKTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 BROCKTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 BROCKTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 BROCKTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
