All apartments in National Harbor
Find more places like 312 CAREYBROOK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
National Harbor, MD
/
312 CAREYBROOK LANE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
312 CAREYBROOK LANE
312 Careybrook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National Harbor
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
312 Careybrook Lane, National Harbor, MD 20745
Amenities
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have any available units?
312 CAREYBROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
National Harbor, MD
.
Is 312 CAREYBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
312 CAREYBROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 CAREYBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in National Harbor
.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE offer parking?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE has accessible units.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
