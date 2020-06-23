All apartments in National Harbor
312 CAREYBROOK LANE
312 CAREYBROOK LANE

312 Careybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

312 Careybrook Lane, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have any available units?
312 CAREYBROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
Is 312 CAREYBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
312 CAREYBROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 CAREYBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE offer parking?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE has accessible units.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 CAREYBROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 CAREYBROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
