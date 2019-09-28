1907 TENDER COURT

3 bedroom 3.5 bath bedrooms, fresh paint and new carpet, stainless appliances, Open floor plan, hardwood floors, Fully finished basement with new flooring and full bath , deck, fenced yard and lower level patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
