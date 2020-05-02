All apartments in Mount Airy
1410 Chessie Ct.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 AM

1410 Chessie Ct

1410 Chessie Court · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Chessie Court, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Available May 1, 2020. One year minimum lease - this Lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, adjacent to woods and rolling farmland, with plenty of space. Open main level includes living room, dining room and large kitchen with breakfast area. Deck perfect for cook-outs or entertaining, is located right off the kitchen. Stairs lead to landscaped, concrete patio in over-sized, fenced backyard - great for kids and pets! Large lower level family room/playroom/workout room can be accessed directly from the patio, and features a half-bath and garage. Pets okay with/$300 pet deposit. Call Robert for info 703-508-1760.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

