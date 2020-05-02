1410 Chessie Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Available May 1, 2020. One year minimum lease - this Lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, adjacent to woods and rolling farmland, with plenty of space. Open main level includes living room, dining room and large kitchen with breakfast area. Deck perfect for cook-outs or entertaining, is located right off the kitchen. Stairs lead to landscaped, concrete patio in over-sized, fenced backyard - great for kids and pets! Large lower level family room/playroom/workout room can be accessed directly from the patio, and features a half-bath and garage. Pets okay with/$300 pet deposit. Call Robert for info 703-508-1760.