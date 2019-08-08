All apartments in Mount Airy
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

125 North Towne Court

125 North Towne Court · No Longer Available
Location

125 North Towne Court, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mt. Airy, MD - This freshly painted 3 bedroom end unit townhouse is located in Mt. Airy Manor subdivision. Has new carpet, garage and large deck in rear with freshly paved driveway. Call us now for a showing!

(RLNE5036408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 North Towne Court have any available units?
125 North Towne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Airy, MD.
Is 125 North Towne Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 North Towne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 North Towne Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 North Towne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Airy.
Does 125 North Towne Court offer parking?
Yes, 125 North Towne Court offers parking.
Does 125 North Towne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 North Towne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 North Towne Court have a pool?
No, 125 North Towne Court does not have a pool.
Does 125 North Towne Court have accessible units?
No, 125 North Towne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 North Towne Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 North Towne Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 North Towne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 North Towne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
