Mt. Airy, MD - This freshly painted 3 bedroom end unit townhouse is located in Mt. Airy Manor subdivision. Has new carpet, garage and large deck in rear with freshly paved driveway. Call us now for a showing!
(RLNE5036408)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 North Towne Court have any available units?
125 North Towne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Airy, MD.
Is 125 North Towne Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 North Towne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.