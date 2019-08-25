Rent Calculator
Mount Airy, MD
10 GRIMES COURT
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM
10 GRIMES COURT
10 Grimes Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10 Grimes Court, Mount Airy, MD 21771
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No Pets Allowed. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Great Location near shops, restaurants, commuter routes and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 GRIMES COURT have any available units?
10 GRIMES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mount Airy, MD
.
Is 10 GRIMES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10 GRIMES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 GRIMES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10 GRIMES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Airy
.
Does 10 GRIMES COURT offer parking?
No, 10 GRIMES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10 GRIMES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 GRIMES COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 GRIMES COURT have a pool?
No, 10 GRIMES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10 GRIMES COURT have accessible units?
No, 10 GRIMES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10 GRIMES COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 GRIMES COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 GRIMES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 GRIMES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
