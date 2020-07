Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage package receiving tennis court cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Walker House is found in a peaceful setting, yet close to I-270 and the Shady Grove Metro. Choose our high rise community for comfort and convenience with spacious floor plans plus free waste removal and recycling, or choose garden-style living for an upscale feel. Our residents stay fit in our fully-equipped fitness center or by utilizing a number of trails and paths that surround the community. You’ll fall in love with our top-notch resident services including a morning coffee bar and resident events.