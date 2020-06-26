All apartments in Montgomery Village
9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD

9970 Lake Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

9970 Lake Landing Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Huge end unit townhome, Large eat in kitchen with updated appliances and crown moulding. Hardwood floors, beautiful master bath, bonus room, spacious garage, steps from tot lot, Lake, and community pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD offers parking.
Does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD has a pool.
Does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
