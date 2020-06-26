9970 Lake Landing Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Huge end unit townhome, Large eat in kitchen with updated appliances and crown moulding. Hardwood floors, beautiful master bath, bonus room, spacious garage, steps from tot lot, Lake, and community pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9970 LAKE LANDING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.