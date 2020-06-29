Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE
9935 Ridgeline Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
9935 Ridgeline Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 level townhouse. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom. Recently renovated. New floors. Pets Not allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have any available units?
9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery Village, MD
.
Is 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd
Montgomery Village, MD 20886
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Similar Pages
Montgomery Village 1 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 3 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village Apartments under $1,600
Montgomery Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Clarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VA
Fairland, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Chevy Chase, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Ballenger Creek, MD
Seabrook, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Savage, MD
Riverdale Park, MD
Glenmont, MD
Broadlands, VA
Lansdowne, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America