All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE

9935 Ridgeline Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9935 Ridgeline Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 level townhouse. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom. Recently renovated. New floors. Pets Not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have any available units?
9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9935 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd
Montgomery Village, MD 20886
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 3 BedroomsMontgomery Village Apartments under $1,600
Montgomery Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VAChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America