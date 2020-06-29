Rent Calculator
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT
9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT
9835 Brookridge Court
No Longer Available
Location
9835 Brookridge Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Please visit this well cared for, spacious and upgraded townhouse in Montgomery Village. New hard wood floors in the first level, full size washer and dryer and fresh paint
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT have any available units?
9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery Village, MD
.
Is 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village
.
Does 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9835 BROOKRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
