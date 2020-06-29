All apartments in Montgomery Village
9820 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

9820 MAPLE LEAF DRIVE

9820 Maple Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9820 Maple Leaf Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BRICK FRONT TOWN HOUSE W/ 3 FINISHED LEVELS, 3BR 2.5BA. FRESHLY PAINTED, UPGRADED KITCHEN. HW FLOORS ON MAIN AND UPPER LEVEL, NEW CARPET IN BASEMENT, DECK, WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH FENCED YARD. READY TO MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

