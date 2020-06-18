9816 HELLINGLY PLACE

Amenities

Move in ready! available now, tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKERS or PETS.Ground-floor 1BR condo in Montgomery Village, living room dining room combo, new carpet in bedroom . Plenty of parking space in front of the unit ,easy and accessible entrance to unit from parking. Washer/Dryer in unit. Community pool. Conveniently located near mall/shopping centers, restaurants, public transportation, and commuter routes. To apply: minimum credit 640, copy of drivers license, w-2, 2 pay stubs.