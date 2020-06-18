All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:37 PM

9816 HELLINGLY PLACE

9816 Hellingley Place · (301) 445-5900
Location

9816 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 93 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Move in ready! available now, tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKERS or PETS.Ground-floor 1BR condo in Montgomery Village, living room dining room combo, new carpet in bedroom . Plenty of parking space in front of the unit ,easy and accessible entrance to unit from parking. Washer/Dryer in unit. Community pool. Conveniently located near mall/shopping centers, restaurants, public transportation, and commuter routes. To apply: minimum credit 640, copy of drivers license, w-2, 2 pay stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE have any available units?
9816 HELLINGLY PLACE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE have?
Some of 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9816 HELLINGLY PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE does offer parking.
Does 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE has a pool.
Does 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9816 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
