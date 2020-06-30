All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

9682 KANFER COURT

9682 Kanfer Court · No Longer Available
Location

9682 Kanfer Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice spacious brick end-unit townhome. Convenient location, Ready to move into.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9682 KANFER COURT have any available units?
9682 KANFER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 9682 KANFER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9682 KANFER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9682 KANFER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9682 KANFER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9682 KANFER COURT offer parking?
No, 9682 KANFER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9682 KANFER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9682 KANFER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9682 KANFER COURT have a pool?
No, 9682 KANFER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9682 KANFER COURT have accessible units?
No, 9682 KANFER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9682 KANFER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9682 KANFER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9682 KANFER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9682 KANFER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

