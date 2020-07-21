All apartments in Montgomery Village
9657 BRASSIE WAY
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM

9657 BRASSIE WAY

9657 Brassie Way · No Longer Available
Location

9657 Brassie Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Two bedroom townhouse was updated a few years ago. two levels with no basement.Please knock door to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

