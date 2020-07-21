Rent Calculator
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9657 BRASSIE WAY
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9657 BRASSIE WAY
9657 Brassie Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
9657 Brassie Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Two bedroom townhouse was updated a few years ago. two levels with no basement.Please knock door to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9657 BRASSIE WAY have any available units?
9657 BRASSIE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery Village, MD
.
Is 9657 BRASSIE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9657 BRASSIE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9657 BRASSIE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9657 BRASSIE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village
.
Does 9657 BRASSIE WAY offer parking?
No, 9657 BRASSIE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9657 BRASSIE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9657 BRASSIE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9657 BRASSIE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9657 BRASSIE WAY has a pool.
Does 9657 BRASSIE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9657 BRASSIE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9657 BRASSIE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9657 BRASSIE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9657 BRASSIE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9657 BRASSIE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
